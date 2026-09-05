Miss World 2026: When and where to watch the grand finale LIVE in India?

Miss World 2026 grand finale: The grand finale of the 75th Miss World pageant takes place today in Nha Trang, Vietnam, bringing together contestants from across the globe to compete for the iconic crown. The evening promises a celebration of beauty, culture, and global talent as outgoing titleholder Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand prepares to pass on the mantle to her successor.
Indian audiences can catch all the action live from the comfort of their homes.
Date: Saturday, September 5, 2026
Time: 5:30 PM IST
Live Streaming: Exclusively on JioHotstar
Representing India at this edition is Nikita Porwal, who earned national recognition after winning the Femina Miss India World title in 2024. Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, Porwal built her career as a television anchor and theatre actor before transitioning into pageantry. She arrived in Vietnam earlier this month to participate in various preliminary events, charity galas, and fast-track challenges leading up to the main event.
Making a strong statement during the preliminary rounds, Porwal captivated audiences at the 'Dances of the World' event in a striking black-and-gold outfit. Her attire featured a sculpted blouse with intricate gold body chains, paired with a vibrant draped skirt. She complemented the look with traditional temple-style gold jewellery, including a maang tikka, armlets, stacked bangles, and a waist chain, styled with a classic braid embellished with gold ornaments.
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