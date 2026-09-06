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Miss World 2026: Who is Joheirry Mola, Dominican Republic beauty crowned in Vietnam

Dominican Republic’s Joheirry Mola was crowned Miss World 2026 at the 73rd edition grand finale in Nha Trang, Vietnam, triumphing over top finalists from Spain and Malaysia.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 03:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 03:34 PM IST
Miss World 2026: Who is Joheirry Mola, Dominican Republic beauty crowned in Vietnam
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