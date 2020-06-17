Miss you, Amma: Ali Fazal's mother dies in Lucknow, actor pens emotional note

Mumbai: Actor Ali Fazal's mother died on Wednesday morning (June 17) in Lucknow.

Ali tweeted a photo of his mother on Wednesday and wrote: "I'll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you, Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun (our journey together was only till here, I don't know why). You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe (I have no more words to say) Love, Ali."

A statement issued by the actor's spokesperson said that the demise happened after a "quick succession of health complications", adding: "Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace".

"Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point," read the statement.