Haryanvi singer dead

Missing Haryanvi singer's mutilated body found after 12 days, accused called her on pretext of shooting 'music video'

Haryanvi singer's body was found buried near a highway in Rohtak district on Monday, the police said.

Missing Haryanvi singer's mutilated body found after 12 days, accused called her on pretext of shooting 'music video'
Pic Courtesy: Representational image

New Delhi: The 'missing' Haryanvi singer's body has been found near Bhaini Bhairon village after 12 days. The singer, identified as Sangeeta's resided in Delhi, and was last seen by her family on May 11, who after 3 days filed a case of kidnapping.

ANI reported that two persons were held by the police in this case and they even confessed to the killing. Two accused persons from Meham, Haryana arrested in the case, disclosed that they hatched a conspiracy to kill Sangeeta. They had called her on the pretext of making a music video. The body is preserved in PGI, Rohtak: Delhi Police

Sangeeta was missing since May 11. Delhi Police has arrested accused Anil, who's on a 5-day remand. After post mortem, the case will be transferred to Delhi Police. Prima facie, the cause of death seems to be strangulation: SI Vikas, Meham Police

We received a mutilated body last evening near Bhaini Bhairon village;it couldn't be identified... later, we found that an FIR u/s 365 IPC was filed in the matter at Jaffarpur PS,Delhi. Body identified to be of a Sangeeta (Haryanvi singer): SI Vikas, Meham Police

SI Vikas from Meham Police told ANI that the mutilated body of Haryanvi singer Sangeeta was found near Bhaini Bhairon village.

(With ANI inputs)

