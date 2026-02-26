Advertisement
MITHOON

Mithoon and Palak Muchhal collaborate to pay musical tribute to Late Dharmendra

Mithoon shared his thoughts about the legendary actor Late Dharmendra saying, his journey was filled with roles that came to life because of his authenticity, from laughter that lit up the screen to silences that spoke deeper than any dialogue.

|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2026, 04:46 PM IST|Source: IANS
Mithoon and Palak Muchhal collaborate to pay musical tribute to Late Dharmendra(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Music composer Mithoon, and his wife Palak Muchhal are set to pay a special tribute to the late actor Dharmendra.

The couple will be seen paying a musical tribute to the late actor, who passed away on November 24, 2026.

This performance will echo six decades of cinema that moved hearts, defined eras, and inspired generations.

Dharmendra wasn’t simply a star; he was cinema’s heartbeat, warm, fearless, compassionate, and unmistakably real. His legacy lives on through generations, remembered as a man of immense kindness and generosity.

The tribute will be held during the upcoming edition of Zee Cine Awards. Ahead of presenting the special tribute, Mithoon spoke about the performance at a press conference in Mumbai, sharing his emotions and giving audiences an insight into the heartfelt homage he is preparing to bring to the stage.

He shared, “This year on Zee Cine Awards 2026, Palak and I will be paying a tribute to the legendary actor Dharmendra. Some of the greatest songs of Indian cinema are from his legacy including timeless music directors like Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Madan Mohan, and the great Pancham Da.

My mission is to present the history of Indian music through Dharmendra Ji’s discography in the most beautiful way to match its legacy”.

Dharmendra Ji’s journey was filled with roles that came to life because of his authenticity, from laughter that lit up the screen to silences that spoke deeper than any dialogue. What made him unforgettable was not just his talent, but the soul of his presence, a blend of courage, love, and grounding humility.

This tribute and legacy will remind us that even in loss, the art remains. To everyone who grew up watching him, and to those discovering his work anew, this tribute will stand as a testament to the fact that legends don’t fade, they will continue to live on in every note, every frame, and every story told with heart.

Zee Cine Awards 2026 will be held on February 28 and March 1, 2026.

