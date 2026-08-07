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  • /Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised: West Bengal Leader Suvendu Adhikari shares health update

Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised: West Bengal Leader Suvendu Adhikari shares health update

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari visited legendary actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty following his hospitalisation, later assuring fans that his health condition is stable.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 07:28 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 07:28 PM IST
Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised: West Bengal Leader Suvendu Adhikari shares health update
Image Credit: Facebook

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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