/Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised: West Bengal Leader Suvendu Adhikari shares health update

Veteran actor and senior BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after undergoing a minor surgical procedure. The news was confirmed by West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who visited the legendary actor at the healthcare facility to check on his well-being.
Taking to social media, Suvendu Adhikari shared photographs from his hospital visit, showing Mithun Chakraborty resting on his hospital bed. Along with the pictures, the BJP leader penned a warm message wishing the iconic star a quick return to good health.
"Renowned film actor and one of the members of the Central Committee of BJP, Mithun Chakraborty, is admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata due to physical illness," Adhikari wrote on Facebook. "I went to the hospital to meet him today. I spoke to him and took information about his physical condition. I pray to the merciful God for his speedy recovery."
Kolkata | West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari met actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty at a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2026
(Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/VTVVmaDtvX
Following his hospital visit, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari briefed the media, revealing that Mithun Chakraborty underwent a minor surgical procedure on Thursday night and had intentionally chosen to keep it low-profile.
Speaking to reporters, Adhikari assured fans about the veteran actor's recovery, saying, "He did not want publicity over the development. He is doing well. Will be released soon," as quoted by IANS.
Despite his health setback, the veteran actor continues to maintain an active professional lineup. Following his appearances in Shreeman v/s Shreemati, The Bengal Files, and Projapati 2 in 2025, Chakraborty has several high-profile projects in the pipeline.
He is set to appear in a cameo role in the Aamir Khan-produced and Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947, alongside an extended cameo in Rajinikanth's highly anticipated Jailer 2. Additionally, he will also be seen in the upcoming Bengali film Phirbo Abar.
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