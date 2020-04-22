हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Chakraborty’s father dies at 95, actor stuck in Bengaluru due to lockdown

Mithun Chakraborty's father Basanta Kumar Chakraborty's last rites were performed on Wednesday. Mithun could not come due to the lockdown restrictions, but his family is in Mumbai. 

File photo

New Delhi: Actor Mithun Chakraborty's father Basanta Kumar Chakraborty died in Mumbai on Tuesday. He was 95 and had been battling age-related ailments for some time. Mithun, however, could not be with his father as he is stuck in Bengaluru due to the coronavirus lockdown. He was shooting in the capital city when the lockdown was announced and hence, couldn’t return to Mumbai. 

Basanta Kumar Chakraborty's last rites were performed on Wednesday. Mithun could not come due to the lockdown restrictions, but his family is in Mumbai. 

Meanwhile, popular Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta shared a condolence message for Mithun and his family on Twitter. "My deep condolences on the sudden demise of your father, Mithun Da. Stay strong & may his soul rest in peace forever," she wrote.

Basanta Kumar Chakraborty is survived by his wife Santimoyee Chakraborty and four children. Mithun, whose real name is Gouranga Chakraborty, is the eldest among his siblings. His son Mahaakshay, better known as Mimoh, is also an actor.  

