New Delhi: Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty and actress Yogeeta Bali's on Mimoh opened up on his family facing insult at the hands of some top Bollywood stars. He shared how he was constantly compared to his legendary father.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Mimoh said, "The meanest things were like they were making fun of my mom. I would understand for my dad, yes, carrying his legacy. Mere zariye, they were insulting dad, because you cannot pinpoint and say ki Mithun Chakraborty isme kharab tha. It’s because his legacy is so strong, toh unko laga chalo Mimoh ke through humlog Mithun Chakraborty ko bhi gaali de denge. So they weren’t writing my name, they said ‘Mithun Chakraborty’s son’, ‘Mithun da ka beta’, so they wanted to feel good, whoever they were."

Adding how the industry people also insulted his family. He said, "It became too much, and it was going to my mother. There were actors in the industry who did that. Forget normal people, the audience, it was people from the industry who were openly mocking my mom. And it became a little too much for me. Like, fine, take potshots at me and even at dad; but don’t drag my mom into it. But then I know we all go through this."

On being compared to his legendary father, Mimoh said, "Earlier, I used to feel that way, but not anymore. Now, I am just playing the characters, which I believe. Because what’s the point? If I go on set thinking that every shot has to be better than my father’s, it’ll never happen; because he is him. There’ll only be one Mithun Chakraborty. I can’t imitate him. Even if I do, I won’t be able to reach his stature, and I just want to be Mimoh. I want to be remembered, like you said, Haunted ka hero, so that is my legacy. Now, when you see Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, I was in it. I cannot compete with my father, and I don’t want to compete with him. I just want to be Mimoh."

Mimoh made his debut in 2008 with Jimmy directed by Raj N Sippy, which also starred Vivana Singh and Rahul Dev. Later he was seen in some Hindi and Bengali films including Haunted 3D, Loot, Rocky and some shorts like Holy Smoke! and Ab Mujhe Udhnaa hai.

Recently, he was seen in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, a thriller series created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Debatma Mondal and Tushar Kanti Ray.