New Delhi: Legendary actor Jackie Shroff has long been a passionate advocate for environmental conservation, inspiring millions to take action for a healthier planet. His commitment to the cause has had a ripple effect, recently motivating MMA fighter and athlete Mandeep Prajapati to step up in a big way.

In a heartfelt post on his social media, Prajapati announced that he would donate 50% of his earnings from his upcoming fight to support environmental protection through the Baaghi Foundation—a cause led by Prajapati himself. The foundation has set its sights on planting trees across India to help combat environmental degradation.

The MMA fighter also shared a touching tribute to Shroff by quoting his iconic phrase, "Jhaad lagao bhidu," which has become synonymous with the actor's ongoing environmental advocacy. Jackie Shroff, known for his love of nature, has made this catchphrase a staple in his public appearances. Whether at high-profile events, red carpets, or casual interactions with the media, he is often seen promoting tree planting and sustainability.

Shroff’s commitment to environmental causes has extended beyond words. The actor has become famous for bringing ‘gamlas’ (small pots) and custom plant lockets to events, further solidifying his role as a green ambassador. His consistent message to the public—“Jhaad lagao bhidu”—has struck a chord, making him a true environmental icon.

While Jackie Shroff continues to champion environmental causes, his entertainment career remains strong. The actor is set to appear in the highly anticipated comedy film Housefull 5, alongside Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Abhishek Bachchan, and others. The film is slated for release on June 6, 2025. Shroff will also be seen in Hunter 2, starring alongside Suniel Shetty.

Jackie Shroff's passion for both the environment and the screen shows no signs of slowing down, inspiring a new generation to follow in his footsteps and advocate for a greener tomorrow.