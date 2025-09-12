MNS Warns Kapil Sharma To Stop Calling Mumbai As ‘Bombay’ On The Great Indian Kapil Show

New Delhi: Ace Indian comedian Kapil Sharma has irked an Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader for calling Mumbai - Bombay or Bambai. Ameya Khopkar warned the actor-comedian to stop referring to Mumbai as Bombay and has expressed his strong displeasure over its use on his show The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Who Is MNS Leader Ameya Khopkar?

Ameya Khopkar, heads the film wing of MNS party. He posted a clip from The Great Indian Kapil Show.

on X (formerly called Twitter) featuring Shilpa and Shamita Shetty, along with actors Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem. In the video, Qureshi, while speaking about her bond with her brother, refers to Mumbai as 'Bombay'.

MNS Warns Kapil Sharma

The MNS leader wrote: “Even though 30 years have passed since Bombay was officially renamed Mumbai, the term Bombay is still frequently used in Bollywood’s Kapil Sharma Show celebrity guests, Delhi-based Rajya Sabha MPs, show anchors, and in many Hindi films. It was officially recognised by the Maharashtra Government in 1995 and by the Central Government in 1996, even before Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Therefore, a humble request-cum-warning is being issued to respect this and use the name Mumbai."

Calling out Kapil Sharma, he told a news agency, "Kapil Sharma has been living in Mumbai for over 15 years. Yet, he cannot even take the city’s name right. Outsiders come here to work, but they disrespect our city. If we start calling him ‘Tapil’ instead of Kapil, would that be acceptable? Mumbai is not just a name — it is our identity. If he continues to do this, we will have to resort to protest and it will be seen in the future."

Kapil Sharma is currently hosting the third season of his popular show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. It is now streamed on Netflix.