'Mockery Of My Religion’: Raftaar SLAMS Rapper Tommy Genesis Over ‘Kali Maa’ Portrayal In Music Video

New Delhi: Canadian rapper Tommy Genesis has come under fire after portraying ‘Kali Maa’ and being seen licking a crucifix in her latest music video.

In the controversial video, she appears in blue body paint, adorned with gold jewellery and a red bindi, depicting the Hindu goddess Maa Kali. She also holds a Christian cross in her hand and is seen licking it at one point.

Indian rapper Raftaar took to his Instagram Stories to report Tommy Genesis’ music video on YouTube. He stated, “This is a mockery of my religion. This shouldn’t exist,” as the reason for flagging the video.

He also urged his followers to report the video and have it removed from the platform.

His Instagram post simply read: “Report This.”

The rapper is yet to respond to the backlash.

Who is Rapper Tommy Genesis?

Netizens reacted strongly to the video and criticized her heavily. Many called on her to “delete the song.” Tommy Genesis, born Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj, is a Canadian rapper and model from Vancouver. She is of Malayali, Tamil, and Swedish descent.

Her self-titled debut album, Tommy Genesis, was released in November 2018, followed by her second album Goldilocks X in September 2021. In 2016, Dazed magazine described her as “the internet’s most rebellious underground rap queen.” Her music features an experimental style and often includes provocative, sexual lyrics.

Tommy Genesis is now being heavily trolled for dressing up as Maa Kali in her new song titled True Blue.

Backlash from Social Media

The video sparked intense outrage across social media platforms.

One user wrote:“Dressing up like Maa Kali, one of the most sacred goddesses in Hinduism, and using her imagery in a vulgar, sexualized manner is not bold — it’s blasphemous. Millions of people worship her as a divine protector, not a costume for your performance. You do not have the right to mock a culture you clearly don’t understand, and then hide behind the excuse of ‘artistic expression.’”

Another user commented: “Appropriating Hindu culture has become a new trend among these so-called Westerners. My culture isn’t for your aesthetics!!!!!!!”

A third user wrote: “Using Maa Kali as some edgy aesthetic? Disgusting. She’s not a costume, not a mood board, not a visual gimmick. She’s divine — powerful, sacred, and deeply loved. This isn’t art, it’s mockery. You don’t get to strip a goddess of her dignity just to look ‘bold.’ The fact that this keeps happening to our faith while people stay silent is exactly the problem. We’re done being quiet. Maa Kali isn’t here for your clout or your creative ‘vision.’ Keep her name out of your fake spiritual narratives. Enough is enough.”

In 2023, Tommy Genesis appeared on Lana Del Rey’s ninth studio album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, on the 15th track Peppers, which samples her 2015 song Angelina.