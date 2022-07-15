NEW DELHI: Ishita Gupta is in headlines these days for her dazzling pictures from recent photoshoots with Mohammed Vivid. Ever since she marked her entry in the entertainment industry, people can't stop crushing on her. While Ishita is turning heads due to her explicit beauty and charisma, she is now gearing up to mark her foray into the world of music videos.

According to sources, it has been learnt that Ishita is all set to be seen in a music video. The actress has already started working on this project, and the music video will be released on all platforms. "I'm very excited about this music video and can't wait to see how people react to it. I have tried my best and hope this music video is graced with great love," she said.

Starting as an event organiser, Ishita Gupta always wanted to try her luck in acting. She went on to be an international model first, and now she is all set to treat her fans with her acting skills. She already has an exquisite history taking to her acting career.

For the unversed, Ishita was offered a role in 2019 blockbuster 'Kabir Singh' starring Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Nikita Dutta, Arjan Bajwa and Suresh Oberoi. However, she couldn't accept it as she was completing her studies back then. Meanwhile, she is reportedly shooting for an untitled feature film in Bahrain.

The model has already worked in commercials for a few brands like 'LuLu Hypermarkets', 'Mukta A2 Cinemas', and 'Devji Since 1950'. She is also famous on social media for her peculiar fashion sense. She has a huge fan following and we hope that her music video is a super hit.