हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Joselyn Cano

Model Joselyn Cano, aka Mexican Kim Kardashian, dies after botched butt-lift surgery

As per New York Post, the report of her death was broken on Twitter by fellow model Lira Mercer on December 16. She wrote, “Omg Joselyn Cano died in Colombia getting surgery. That’s wild.”

Model Joselyn Cano, aka Mexican Kim Kardashian, dies after botched butt-lift surgery
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/joselyncano

New Delhi: Joselyn Cano, US model and swimwear designer, reportedly died following a botched butt-lift surgery in Colombia. The model, famously known as the Mexican Kim Kardashian, was 30. Since news of her untimely demise broke, her fans have flooded social media with condolence messages.

As per New York Post, the report of her death was broken on Twitter by fellow model Lira Mercer on December 16. She wrote, “Omg Joselyn Cano died in Colombia getting surgery. That’s wild.”

“She looked so good already wow prayers for her family she was so sweet,” Lira continued in another tweet.

 

 

However, there has been no official confirmation on Cano’s death by her family or brand representatives.

Earlier this month, Cano had traveled to Colombia for plastic surgery - a Brazilian butt lift, New York Post reported.

 

Meanwhile, Instagram has turned her verified page into an Archive. The bio reads, “Remembering”. Cano, who had 13 million followers on Instagram, had last posted on December 7.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Joselyn CanoMexican Kim KardashianJoselyn Cano deathBrazilian butt lift
Next
Story

Temple dedicated to Sonu Sood built in Telangana; 'He is God for us', say locals
  • 1,00,55,560Confirmed
  • 1,45,810Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M33S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20 : Why Salman was Shocked of Govinda's maths?