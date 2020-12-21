Model Joselyn Cano, aka Mexican Kim Kardashian, dies after botched butt-lift surgery

New Delhi: Joselyn Cano, US model and swimwear designer, reportedly died following a botched butt-lift surgery in Colombia. The model, famously known as the Mexican Kim Kardashian, was 30. Since news of her untimely demise broke, her fans have flooded social media with condolence messages.

As per New York Post, the report of her death was broken on Twitter by fellow model Lira Mercer on December 16. She wrote, “Omg Joselyn Cano died in Colombia getting surgery. That’s wild.”

“She looked so good already wow prayers for her family she was so sweet,” Lira continued in another tweet.

Omg Joselyn Cano died in Colombia getting surgery that’s wild — Lira Mercer (@Lira_Galore_) December 16, 2020

She looked so good already wow prayers for her family she was so sweet — Lira Mercer (@Lira_Galore_) December 16, 2020

However, there has been no official confirmation on Cano’s death by her family or brand representatives.

Earlier this month, Cano had traveled to Colombia for plastic surgery - a Brazilian butt lift, New York Post reported.

Meanwhile, Instagram has turned her verified page into an Archive. The bio reads, “Remembering”. Cano, who had 13 million followers on Instagram, had last posted on December 7.