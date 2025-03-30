Mohanlal Apologises Amid L2 Empuraan Controversy Over Riot Reference: '' It Is My Duty To...''

New Delhi: Mohanlal who is making headline over riot reference in L2 Empuraan. The Malayalam superstar has issued an apology and also added that the movie's production team had decided to remove some mentions in the movie, which has sparked an outraged over some references to the Gujarat riots. Mohanlal took to Facebook and shared a long note in Malayalam language.

The post reads, "I have come to know that some political and social themes that were included in the unveiling of Empuran, the second part of the Lucifer franchise, have caused considerable distress among many of my loved ones,"

Mohanlal expressed regret for the distress and wrote "As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my films promote hatred towards any political movement, ideology, or religious group. Therefore, both I and the Empuran team express our sincere regret for the distress caused to my dear ones, and we all take responsibility for it, with the realization that such issues must be removed from the film. ''

Expressing gratitude to his fans Mohanlal's post further reads, "For the past four decades, it is you, the audience, who have been a part of my cinematic journey. Your love and trust are my strength. I believe there is no Mohanlal beyond that."

Following this, director-actor Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared Mohanlal's Facebook post. The film has faced outrage for the riot reference in the film. Earlier, the production team of L2 Empuraan announced that the film would undergo revisions. According to ANI reports, 17 scenes, including those featuring riot sequences and depictions of violence against women, will be edited out, and the new version will be released in theatres next week.

Talking aboout 'L2 Empuraan' Box Office the film has achieved remarkable success at the box office. The film, which hit theatres on March 27, became the first Malayalam movie to gross Rs 80 crore worldwide on its opening weekend.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. L2 Empuraan is a sequel to Lucifer (2019), Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Gokulam Gopalan and Subaskaran under the banners of Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies, and Lyca Productions.

The film also stars Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Manju Warrier, Jerome Flynn and Eriq Ebouaney in pivotal roles.