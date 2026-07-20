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Mohanlal shares sneak peek of FIFA World Cup 2026 final in New Jersey

Mohanlal posted a video on Instagram with thousands of supporters filled the stadium before kick-off.

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 01:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 01:02 PM IST
Mohanlal shares sneak peek of FIFA World Cup 2026 final in New Jersey
Image Credit: Instagram

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