Mohanlal, Shreya Ghoshal, R Madhavan Among 10 Nominated By PM Modi To Lead Fight Against Obesity

In his recent 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a growing health concern in India—obesity—highlighting that one in every eight Indians is currently struggling with the issue. To amplify the fight against obesity and spread awareness, PM Modi nominated 10 influential personalities from various fields, urging them to take the message forward.

From the entertainment industry, he nominated acclaimed actors Mohanlal, R Madhavan, Nirahua, and celebrated singer Shreya Ghoshal. The Prime Minister took to X (formerly Twitter) to share this initiative, tagging the personalities and encouraging them to join his health mission.

Expanding the Movement Across Sectors

In addition to film stars, the list features notable figures from politics, sports, and business:

► Omar Abdullah – Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir

► Anand Mahindra – Business tycoon

► Mirabai Chanu – Olympic medalist weightlifter

► Nandan Nilekani – Infosys co-founder

► Sudha Murty – Philanthropist and MP

► Manu Bhaker – Shooting champion

PM Modi's post on X read:

“As mentioned in yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, I would like to nominate the following people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food. I also request them to nominate 10 people each so that our movement gets bigger (sic)!"

A Call for Healthier Habits

During his Sunday address, PM Modi urged citizens to cut down on their oil consumption, suggesting a 10% reduction in monthly oil use as a simple yet impactful step towards better health.

"Obesity cases have doubled in the past few years, but what is even more worrying is that the problem of obesity among children has also increased four-fold. Therefore, you should decide that you will use 10 per cent less oil every month. You can decide that you will buy 10 per cent less oil when you buy it for cooking. This will be an important step towards reducing obesity. By making small changes in our eating habits, we can make our future stronger, fitter and disease-free," he said.

He further emphasized the need to build a "health chain" by encouraging everyone to pass on this advice to at least 10 more people, aiming to create a ripple effect across the country.

Celebrity Spotlight: Mohanlal's Big Reveal

Meanwhile, on the entertainment front, actor Mohanlal recently announced the highly-anticipated third installment of his iconic 'Drishyam' franchise. The film is set to begin production this year, with a planned release in 2026—a double celebration for fans of both cinema and public health advocacy.

As PM Modi’s campaign gains momentum, the involvement of these influential figures is expected to bring national attention to the importance of healthier lifestyle choices, inspiring millions to take small but significant steps towards better health.