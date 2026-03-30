Mohit Suri reveals Shah Rukh Khan personally praised Saiyaara’s unique music-driven promotion and box office success

New Delhi: Saiyaara (2025), directed by Mohit Suri, emerged as a massive surprise hit, grossing over Rs 579 crore worldwide against a modest Rs 45 crore budget. Starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film achieved a staggering 640% return on investment and set a record as the highest-grossing Hindi film with a debutant male lead. Praised for its strong music and youth appeal, it frequently broke records previously held by established stars.

Record-Breaking Collections

The film opened to a worldwide first-day collection of Rs 28.75 crore and surpassed Rs 500 crore globally by its fourth week, with over Rs 320 crore earned in the domestic market alone.

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Shah Rukh Khan Praises Unique Promotional Strategy

In a recent interview with Variety India, Mohit Suri revealed that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan lauded the film’s unconventional promotional approach. Recalling a meeting at Siddharth Anand’s Diwali party, Mohit shared, “The great Shah Rukh Khan, when he met me at Siddharth Anand’s Diwali party, said this is the best thing we did.”

Mohit explained that instead of relying on traditional interviews and PR campaigns, the team focused on creating and promoting memorable music. “Because we didn’t have stars, we concentrated on making great music. We spent more time promoting the music. We did not promote it through interviews or by sending the actors out, as everyone does. We spent that money on pushing the music instead. And it all paid back. It all went very authentic," he said.

Also Read | Saiyaara Movie Review: Mohit Suri Tries To Recreate Aashiqui Magic With Ahaan Panday Starrer, But Misses The Mark

Saiyaara Plot

Saiyaara follows the story of Krish Kapoor, a volatile, struggling musician, and Vaani Batra, a soft-spoken writer nursing a broken heart after being abandoned at the altar. Their intense romance faces a tragic test when Vaani is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s, forcing them to navigate fading memories and emotional hurdles.

Future Projects

Following Saiyaara’s success, Ahaan Panday is reportedly gearing up for a collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar, while Aneet Padda will headline Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s upcoming film, Shakti Shalini. Plot and cast details for Padda’s project remain under wraps.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for the release of King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Deepika Padukone (marking their sixth collaboration), Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan, along with Saurabh Shukla, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, and Abhay Verma. King is scheduled to release in theatres on 24 December.