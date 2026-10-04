/Mohsin Khan and Tamanna married 2 months after engagement? Fans congratulate after YRKKH actor shares dreamy photo

Former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan sparked widespread speculation about his wedding to fiancée Tamanna after sharing a romantic picture on social media on Sunday, October 4. While the television star has not officially confirmed whether he has tied the knot, the dreamy post has left fans convinced that the couple may have secretly taken the next step in their relationship.
Mohsin took to Instagram to upload a photograph of himself dancing with Tamanna in what appeared to be a grand reception setting. The actor looked dapper in a white suit blazer paired with black formal trousers, while Tamanna wore a golden-brown designer lehenga with visible mehendi on her hand.
Captioning the post simply as "The Day MashaAllah," the cryptic photo quickly triggered a flurry of congratulations in the comments section, with several fans addressing the couple as "Mr and Mrs Khan." Adding to the buzz, unconfirmed reports on Reddit claimed that the duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. However, an official statement from Mohsin or his team remains awaited.
Take a look at the post here:
The sudden post comes just two months after Mohsin officially announced his engagement to Tamanna in August 2026. Sharing a series of pictures at the time, the actor penned a heartfelt note describing his fiancée as a divine blessing.
"Allahumma baarik. Ya Allah So this crazy, beautiful confident sensitive girly - always laughing and teasing, hoping and praying, always dancing and singing - was written for me in the heavens," Mohsin wrote in his engagement post, dedicating a line from Shah Rukh Khan's Veer Zaara to her: "Of all the promises we have made and all the dreams we are yet to dream, perhaps the most beautiful one is this…. to find a home in each other."
Mohsin Khan gained widespread fame for his iconic portrayal of Kartik Goenka in Star Plus' long-running daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Over the years, the actor has also featured in popular television shows including Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Dream Girl – Ek Ladki Deewani Si, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.
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