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Mohsin Khan expresses gratitude to fans following the demise of father, Mushtaq Khan

Filmmaker Mohsin Khan paid an emotional tribute to his late father, veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, thanking fans and the film industry for their immense love while remembering him as a great human being.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 06:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 06:32 PM IST
Mohsin Khan expresses gratitude to fans following the demise of father, Mushtaq Khan
Image Credit: Facebook

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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