Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is 'overwhelmed', thanks everyone for sending her best wishes

In the image, the lovebirds are seen with folded hands with flower petals on them. "Overwhelmed with all the love. I have tried to read everyone's messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment of our lives with all the love and blessings. Thank you to every single one of you," Alia captioned the post.

Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 06:44 PM IST
  • Actor Alia Bhatt is full of gratitude as she received loads of love from people over her pregnancy news.
  • Taking to Instagram Story, Alia dropped an unseen picture with her husband Ranbir Kapoor from their pre-wedding function.

Alia and Ranbir tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Just after two months of their marriage, the couple, on Monday, announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood.

"Our baby ..... coming soon," Alia wrote on Instagram, adding a picture from her ultrasound appointment. She also posted a picture which features two lions and a lion cub.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Alia and Ranbir are currently awaiting the release of their film 'Brahmastra', which is scheduled to release on September 9, 2022. Meanwhile, Alia is busy shooting for her Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone' in London, while her hubby is actively involved with Shamshera's promotional work. 

 

