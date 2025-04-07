Advertisement
KIARA ADVANI

Mom-To-Be Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Met Gala Debut This Year: What We Know So Far

On the personal front, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to become parents this year. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2025, 04:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mom-To-Be Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Met Gala Debut This Year: What We Know So Far Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Kiara Advani is all set to represent India at the prestigious Met Gala this year, marking her debut at fashion's greatest event. The Met Gala, known for its celebration of artistry and cultural significance, will now feature Kiara.

She represented India at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner at Cannes last year, highlighting India's growing influence in the international film landscape. Her look from Cannes, in a striking pink and black gown with intricate lace detailing, went viral, garnering widespread praise and setting new trends in fashion.

Her Met Gala appearance signifies another milestone in her international influence professionally. On the personal front, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to become parents this year. 

