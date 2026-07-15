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  • /Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals her 'favourite kind of travel,' shares cute pics with hubby

Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals her 'favourite kind of travel,' shares cute pics with hubby

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has given fans a peek into her relaxing wellness getaway with husband Raj Nidimoru, sharing glimpses of yoga sessions, scenic views and quiet moments together. The actress said wellness has always been her favourite way to travel.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 04:50 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 04:50 PM IST
Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals her 'favourite kind of travel,' shares cute pics with hubby
Image Credit: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Instagram

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Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals her 'favourite kind of travel,' shares cute pics with hubby
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