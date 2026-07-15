/Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals her 'favourite kind of travel,' shares cute pics with hubby

Mumbai: Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu has offered fans a glimpse into her peaceful wellness retreat with husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The actress took to her social media account to share a carousel of pictures and videos from the vacation, accompanied by the caption, 'Wellness has always been my favourite kind of travel.' The post captures Samantha soaking in the beautiful and peaceful surroundings of the luxury retreat. In one picture, the actress is seen sitting by a dining table, gazing at a bird perched just outside the glass window.