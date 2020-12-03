हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
TV actress Anita Hassanandani

Mom-to-be TV actress Anita Hassanandani shares ‘Pati patni aur woh’ moment with husband Rohit Reddy

Sharing the goofy picture along with her husband Rohit Reddy, Anita wrote, “Pati patni aur woh”, the ‘woh’ being their unborn child. 

Mom-to-be TV actress Anita Hassanandani shares 'Pati patni aur woh' moment with husband Rohit Reddy
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/anitahassanandani

New Delhi: ‘Naagin’ actress Anita Hassanandani is glowing during her pregnancy and frequently shares pictures enjoying her days. In a recent post shared on her Instagram, Anita shared a picture in a blue crop top and casual pants flaunting her baby bump. 

Sharing the goofy picture along with her husband Rohit Reddy, Anita wrote, “Pati patni aur woh”, the ‘woh’ being their unborn child.

Check out the cute post:

 

Through her recent IG stories, Anita shared Rohit’s hilarious post taking a dig at pregnancy photoshoots. The picture is such that it appears that Rohit is pregnant while Anita’s head has been cropped from it.

In another recent post, Anita had shared, the two can be seen applying black face masks on each other. Anita captioned it, “The Happy Mask!”. What a cute couple! 

 

Anita and Rohit married in 2013 and are expecting their first child. The couple had announced their pregnancy in October through an Instagram post.

Anita is a household name with popular TV shows like ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, ‘Kkavyanjali’ and ‘Naagin’ among others to her credit. 

