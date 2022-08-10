‘Mom watched Darlings and called me in panic’, says Vijay Varma

New Delhi: Actor Vijay Varma in a very short span of time has been able to be part of movies that are substantive and rich in content. The actor's latest release, 'Darlings', has become a fan favourite and even though the film boasts of actors such as Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah, the character which has stood out for fans has been his portrayal of a drunkard husband.

The actor who has perfectly essayed the role opened up on his parents' reaction to the film.

The actor shared, "I am getting all kinds of reactions after the release of Darlings, some are saying we hate Hamza, some are praising my performing skills…but the funniest has been my mom. She watched the film and called me in panic. She was worried that no one would marry her son now (laughs). I get where she was coming from but I had such a good laugh after hearing her reaction. I had to calm her down and assure her that this won’t happen. Secretly, I am also hoping it doesn’t."

The actor, who has modest origins, was born and raised in Hyderabad. Later, he studied acting at Pune's renowned FTII school without his parents' permission. It is an admirable transformation for a struggling talent to become one of the B-favorite town's top stars.

The 'Darling' star has a compelling slate of movies coming up, including Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha, Mirzapur 3, and Sumit Saxena's untitled next.