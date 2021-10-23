Mira Rajput massively trolled for wearing shorts to airport as she returns from Maldives - Watch

New Delhi: The Internet has got no chills, literally, no chills at all! Recently, Shahid Kapoor returned from his Maldives trip along with his wife Mira Rajput and kids. And guess what? Trolls got a chance to pinpoint Mira's airport look and question why she's wearing shorts?

Well, celebrity pap Viral Bhayani posted a video of the star couple returning to Mumbai from the Maldives and his Instagram timeline got flooded with negative comments. Take a look here:

Mira Rajput was clicked wearing a black sweatshirt and ripped denim black shorts, twinning with his wifey, Sasha also donned an all-black outfit.

Much like hubby Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor is also a fitness freak and is often spotted outside the gym.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married 5 years back on July 7 at a Gurudwara in Gurgaon. Theirs was a family affair with only close friends in attendance. They are one of the power couples in the Hindi movie business and also a regular at various fashion dos.

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.