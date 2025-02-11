Mona Singh And Boman Irani Reunite After 16 Years, Sending 3 Idiots Fans Into Nostalgia
Mona Singh and Boman Irani’s heartwarming reunion after 16 years has left 3 Idiots fans nostalgic and emotional.
3 Idiots remains one of Bollywood’s most cherished films, with its timeless message and unforgettable characters still resonating with audiences.
Starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, and Mona Singh, the film gave us many iconic moments—one of which was Mona’s emotional delivery scene as Pia’s (Kareena Kapoor) sister and Viru Sahastrabuddhe’s (Boman Irani) daughter.
Recently, Mona Singh and Boman Irani had a heartwarming reunion at a special screening of The Mehta Boys hosted by Boman. A photo of them embracing went viral, instantly triggering nostalgia among fans. Social media flooded with comments like, "Oh bhaiiiii, Virus and Mona! All is well!" and "Seeing them together after 16 years is so emotional!"
This surprise reunion reminded fans of the film’s emotional depth and the bond its cast continues to share even after years.
