Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Mona Singh on shaping her career after Jassi: ‘I started saying no to 90 percent of shows’

Mona Singh on shaping her career after Jassi: ‘I started saying no to 90 percent of shows’

Mona Singh has opened up about the role of the industry and her own choices in shaping her career, saying she had to learn to turn down most offers to break away from the image created during her Jassi era.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 04:46 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 04:46 PM IST
Mona Singh on shaping her career after Jassi: ‘I started saying no to 90 percent of shows’
Image Credit: Mona Singh, Instagram

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mona Singh on shaping her career after Jassi: ‘I started saying no to 90 percent of shows’
2
3
4
5