/Mona Singh on shaping her career after Jassi: ‘I started saying no to 90 percent of shows’

Mumbai: Actress Mona Singh, who has showcased her acting prowess with her work in projects such as Made in Heaven, Laal Singh Chaddha, 3 Idiots and most recently in Kohrra season 2, has spoken about the role of the industry and her own decisions in shaping her career. Mona said in a statement: “I think 40 percent is the industry. They provide the soil, the script, the platform, and 60 percent is me. You know, I choose which seeds to plant and, most importantly, which ones to pull out.”