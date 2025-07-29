Monali Thakur Announces Her Next Song 'Ek Baar Phir' With A Heartfelt Poster: 'Bringing a Piece of My Heart'

New Delhi: Monali Thakur announced her most personal musical offering yet with the upcoming song 'Ek Baar Phir. ' The emotional announcement comes as the celebrated artist channels her recent life experiences into what promises to be a deeply moving track centered on themes of love and hope. The National Award-winning playback singer called her upcoming song a "piece of her heart", which is centred on the themes of 'love and hope.'

Taking to Instagram, Monali unveiled the first poster of her upcoming song Ek Baar Phir, featuring a raw and moving visual of two hands, her mother's and her own, clasped together. She captioned the annoucement post, 'This one's very special, to love and hope! Bringing a piece of my heart to you all, Ek Baar Phir out soon '

Take A Look At The Post:

Known for timeless tracks like Moh Moh Ke Dhaage Sawaar Loon & many more iconic songs, Monali now brings a song that seems to echo her own journey, filled with pauses, comebacks, and the quiet courage to begin again.

Monali Thakur is one of the most successful female playback singers of India. She is the recipient of several awards, including a National Award for the Best Female Playback Singer for the song 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' from Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'.

She has also won a Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the song 'Sawaar Loon' from the film Lootera (2013).

Monali was also the judge of Zee TV's singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs' in 2014.

She was also one of the experts on the live singing reality show 'Rising Star' for two consecutive seasons, along with Shankar Mahadevan and Diljit Dosanjh.

FAQs

Q. When Is Mohali Thakur's Ek Baar Phir Song Releasing?

Monali has not revealed the release date of her upcoming song yet.

Q. What Are Mohali Thakur's Hit Tracks?

The singer's hit tracks includes, 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage', 'Sawaar Loon' and many more timeless songs.