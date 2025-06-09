Advertisement
MONALI THAKUR

Monali Thakur Rocked At The US Tour! Have A Look

Monal Thakur went on US tour shares pics on Instagram captioning it Boston 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 12:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Monali Thakur Rocked At The US Tour! Have A Look (Source:Instagram@monalithakur03)

Monali Thakur stands tall as one of Indian music’s most beloved voices. A National Award-winning singer, Monali brings a unique emotional depth and sincerity to every note she sings.

During her recent US tour, she didn’t just perform, she transported her audiences back to the soul-stirring era of the ’90s. From NYC to Florida to Boston

Taking to her social media, Monali shared glimpses from her Boston concert. Absolutely ravishing and full of energy, she truly rocked the stage. She also captioned her post –

While she has received several accolades for her exceptional singing, the biggest honor came in the form of the prestigious National Award for Best Female Playback Singer for Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She has also song amazing songs like, Sawaar Loon, Cham Cham, Badri Ki Dulhania and many more. 

In addition to this, Monali Thakur is a supremely talented playback singer who has lent her voice to numerous songs in multiple languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and Kannada.

