Monday Motivation: Ananya Panday Offers Prayers Lord Shiva Temple, Shares Pics

Mumbai: Actress Ananya Panday decided to kick off the week with some divine blessings by offering prayers at a Lord Shiva temple. Ananya took to her official Instagram handle and gave an insight into her temple visit.

The 'CTRL' actress looked simple yet elegant in a simple salwar kameez as she posed in a sans makeup look, with her hair tied in a bun.

In the first still from the post, she was seen fully submerged in devotion as she sat in front of a shivalaya with folded hands. This was followed by a selfie of Ananya from the car with chandan on her forehead.

The final photo was of the temple where the 'Kesari: Chapter 2' actress decided to start her day.

For the caption, Ananya penned, "Har Har Mahadev (Red heart, folded hands and Trishul emojis) #HappiestMonday (sic)".

Ananya, who likes to stay on top of her social media game and updates her Insta Family on all the major happenings in her personal and professional life, shared her goals for the year 2026.

She revealed that, stepping into the New Year, she desires to manifest a special fitness goal. Ananya shared that she wishes to learn to do a chin-up in 2026.

Taking to the Stories section of her Instagram handle, Ananya dropped a picture of herself trying a chin-up in the gym.

"2026 manifestation is to get a chin up (Crying face and fingers crossed emojis)," the text on her photograph from her gym session read.

In another update, Ananya recently graced the couch during the latest episode of the popular reality show "The Great Indian Kapil Show". She was accompanied by her 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' co-star Kartik Aaryan on the show.

Amidst all the usual fun, she revealed her father Chunky Panday’s masterplan. Ananya explained that the 'Housefull' actor is of the opinion that if all of them show up on the show together, they will be earning less money; the smarter move is for each family member to appear individually across seasons.