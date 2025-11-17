Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986050https://zeenews.india.com/people/monday-motivation-watch-shilpa-shetty-perform-yoga-asana-which-helps-improve-balance-and-concentration-2986050.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
SHILPA SHETTY

Monday Motivation: Watch Shilpa Shetty Perform Yoga Asana Which Helps Improve Balance And Concentration

Shilpa Shetty, one of Bollywood’s fittest actresses, frequently shares her workout routines and yoga sessions on social media. She also loves giving a glimpse of her Monday motivations.

|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 12:34 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Monday Motivation: Watch Shilpa Shetty Perform Yoga Asana Which Helps Improve Balance And ConcentrationPic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty began the week by highlighting the benefits of a yoga asana aimed at improving strength, flexibility, and mind–body coordination.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Hungama 2' actress shared a video of her demonstrating a yoga pose. Along with listing its key advantages, she also urged everyone to practice safely and avoid the pose in case of back or knee issues. For the caption, Shilpa wrote, “Holding an Asana and letting the energy align Benefits: - Helps release tension and improve flexibility in the hips, legs &amp; groin muscles.- Enhances balance and concentration.- Strengthens the legs, knees &amp; pelvic muscles.- Improves coordination between the mind and the body.”

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

“Please avoid this practice if you’re experiencing back pain, a slip disc or knee pain. #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia #YogaSeHiHoga,” she added.

Shilpa Shetty, one of Bollywood’s fittest actresses, frequently shares her workout routines and yoga sessions on social media. She also loves giving a glimpse of her Monday motivations.

Just a few days ago, the Dhadkan actress set an engaging mobility challenge for her followers. In the video, Shilpa was seen standing with her back to a dumbbell; with one hand placed behind her back, she bended down and attempted to pick up the dumbbell with the other. Although the actress missed it on her first attempt, she managed to lift the dumbbell on her second try.

Shilpa captioned the post, “Looks easy… until you actually try it! Trust your core and the dumbbell behind you. Now it’s your turn to give this a go and show me your version. (sic).

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty returned to the big screen after a 14-year hiatus with the 2021 release “Hungama 2.” She was most recently seen as a judge on the reality show “Super Dancer Chapter 5.”

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DRDO
India's 'Star Wars' Weapon Arrives: Laser Systems That Vaporize Enemy Drones
Chandrayaan-4
Chandrayaan-4 Cleared: India's 2028 Moon Mission to Bring Back Lunar Samples
bangladeshi fishermen arrested
Indian Coast Guard Apprehends Bangladeshi Trawler With 29 Fishermen In Kolkata
Bihar election result 2025
Bihar: Why Did Rahul Gandhi's Fishing Trip To Begusarai Not Work? Locals Say..
Indo-Pacific
China's Worst Nightmare: India Arms Philippines With 'Killer' BrahMos Missiles
Technology
India's AI Shift: 47% Of Enterprises Now Run Multiple AI Use Cases: Report
Technology
Samsung To Invest $309 Billion Over Next 5 Years
Sonbhadra
UP: NDRF, SDRF Intensify Operations After Stone Mine Collapses In Sonbhadra
indian navy news
Meet INS ‘Mahe’: Indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare, Nightmare For Enemies
Delhi Red Fort blast
NIA Arrests Key Aide Who Helped Arrange Car Used In Delhi Blast