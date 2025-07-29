Monsoon Melodies: 5 Soulful Romantic Tracks To Set The Mood THIS Rainy Season

Romance and rain have always made for an irresistible combination in Hindi music. As the skies pour and the scent of wet earth fills the air, nothing pairs better than a cup of hot chai and a playlist of heartfelt melodies. Whether you're gazing out the window or lost in thought, here are five recently released romantic tracks that capture the essence of love and are perfect for your monsoon playlist.

1. Saiyaara - Saiyaara

Some songs don’t just play, they echo within. The title track Saiyaara is a hauntingly beautiful ode to longing and lost love. With Faheem Abdullah’s soulful vocals, the song paints a melancholic yet comforting portrait of emotional vulnerability. A recent chart-topper, it has resonated deeply with audiences of all ages.

2. Bade Din Huye - Love in Vietnam

Featuring Armaan Malik’s soothing voice, Bade Din Huye from the international project Love in Vietnam is a lyrical breath of fresh air. The song, set against visually stunning backdrops, reflects a subtle romantic longing. With a cast that includes Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur, the track is as cinematic as it is melodic.

3. Zamaana Lage - Metro... In Dino

When Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh come together, magic follows. Zamaana Lage from Metro... In Dino combines poignant lyrics with Pritam’s feel-good composition, creating a track that’s as relatable as it is romantic. The music video, praised for its grounded storytelling, adds another layer of depth to the song’s emotional pull.

4. Pehla Tu Duja Tu - Son of Sardaar 2

Jaani and Vishal Mishra team up for this catchy and romantic number from Son of Sardaar 2. Pehla Tu Duja Tu is vibrant and rhythmic, perfect for those rainy days when love feels playful. Its upbeat melody and viral hook step have made it a social media favorite.

5. Ajeeb-O-Gareeb -Azaad

Closing the list is Ajeeb-O-Gareeb, a nostalgic tune from Azaad sung by Hansika Parekh and Arijit Singh. It’s a gentle reminder of young, innocent love, the kind that leaves a lasting imprint. This track wraps you in its simplicity and emotion, making it a monsoon must-listen.

6. Mila Tujhe - Aap Jaisa Koi

A tender and heartfelt love ballad that beautifully expresses the joy of finding someone special.