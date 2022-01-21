हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Deepika Padukone

Moody, sexy and intense: Ranveer Singh reviews wifey Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' trailer!

'Gehraiyaan' boasts of an ensemble star cast including Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. 

Moody, sexy and intense: Ranveer Singh reviews wifey Deepika Padukone&#039;s &#039;Gehraiyaan&#039; trailer!
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Shakun Batra's much-talked-about upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan' trailer dropped online a day back. And guess what? It got a warm reception from one and sundry. Not just the fans but also celebs hailed it including the very smitten Ranveer Singh. 

After watching wifey in the Gehraiyaan trailer, doting hubby Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram and shared her movie still along with a caption reading: Moody, sexy and intense!!! 
Domestic noir? Sign me up!
All the favs @shakunbatra
@ananyapanday
@siddhantchaturvedi
@dhairyakarwa
Naseer the Legend !
& my babygirl lookin like a Fazillion buxxx @deepikapadukone produced by the sexiest of them all @karanjohar 

Well, his review of Gehraiyaan seems perfect, isn't it?

Many celeb friends including stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, Huma Qureshi, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa among others commented on his timeline. 

The film boasts of an ensemble star cast including Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. 

The Amazon Original movie is directed by Shakun Batra. The much-awaited movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path. 

The film will have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022. 

 

