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Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred gets 10 years in prison in 2016 rape case

2016 rape case: Lamjarred has claimed innocence and plans to challenge the latest ruling before France’s Court of Cassation, one of his lawyers, Marie Burguburu, told Agence France-Presse.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 10:35 AM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 10:35 AM IST
Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred gets 10 years in prison in 2016 rape case
Image Credit: Instagram@Saad Lamjarred

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