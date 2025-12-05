Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2992629https://zeenews.india.com/people/mortal-kombat-actor-cary-hiroyuki-tagawa-passes-away-at-75-due-to-stroke-complications-2992629.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
CARY-HIROYUKI TAGAWA

'Mortal Kombat’ Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa Passes Away At 75 Due To Stroke Complications

Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa passed away on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at the age of 75, in Santa Barbara, California. 

|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 07:32 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Mortal Kombat’ Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa Passes Away At 75 Due To Stroke Complications(Source: X)

 Los Angeles: Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, best known for his roles in films like 'Mortal Kombat', 'The Last Emperor', 'Memoirs of a Geisha', and 'The Man in the High Castle', passed away at 75.
 
According to Variety, Tagawa, who famously portrayed the character of evil sorcerer Shang Tsung in the 'Mortal Kombat' franchise, died of complications from a stroke on Thursday in Santa Barbara.
 
The actor's manager, Margie Weiner, in a statement, expressed grief, recalling working with Tagawa over the past several years.
 
"I had the privilege of representing Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa for many years as his long-time manager, but our relationship grew into something far deeper -- he became like family. Cary was a rare soul: generous, thoughtful, and endlessly committed to his craft. His loss is immeasurable. My heart is with his family, friends, and all who loved him," he said, as quoted by Variety.

Also Read: Who Was Major Mohit Sharma? Soldier Who Infiltrated Hizbul Mujahideen In Pakistan, Was Posthumously Awarded Ashoka Chakra, And Is At Centre Of 'Dhurandhar' Row
 
Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa's first acting role came with Bernardo Bertolucci's 'The Last Emperor', following which he was seen as villain Kwang in the James Bond film, 'Licence to Kill'.
 
Tagawa is known among the broader audience for his performance as the evil sorcerer in the film, TV, and video game iterations of the 'Mortal Kombat' franchise. He first appeared in the film adaptation in 1995 and then in the TV series, 'Mortal Kombat: Legacy' in 2013.
 
Tagawa lent his voice to the more recent 'Mortal Kombat 11' video game.
 
His other film roles are 'Rising Sun', 'Snow Falling on Cedars', 'Pearl Harbor', 'Planet of the Apes', and 'Memoirs of a Geisha'.
 
On the other hand, Tagawa, on TV, had a recurring role on 'Nash Bridges' and guest spots on shows like 'Miami Vice', 'Knots Landing', Moonlighting', and 'Baywatch'.
 
Tagawa lived on the island of Kauai, where he and his wife, Sally, raised their two children. He is survived by three children, Calen, Brynne, and Cana. 

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India-Russia
Putin-Modi Talks Robust Defence Cooperation, Technology Transfer: MEA
IndiGo flight cancellations
Airport Staff Refuses To Provide Sanitary Pad To Bleeding Girl: Video
IndiGo Flights cancelled
IndiGo Chaos: Govt Announces Emergency Measures To Resolve Schedule Crisis
Indigo
'Blackmail, Intentional, Strongarm The Govt': Social Media Slams IndiGo
IndiGo airlines
Who Is The Owner Of IndiGo Airlines? His Net Worth Is Rs 7,29,00,00,00,000
CloudFlare
Cloudflare Down Again? Zerodha, Canva Among Affected Sites; Check Full List
Delhi blast
Doctor Terror Module: SIA Carried Pre-Dawn Searches In Srinagar, Ganderbal
Pakistan Afghanistan
Border Closure Crisis Deepens As Pak Exports To Afghanistan Remain Disrupted
India Russia summit
Putin's India Visit: USD 100B Trade, Nuclear Energy, BRICS - Key Takeaways
Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar Review: A Sensational Big-Screen Explosion That Sets New Benchmarks