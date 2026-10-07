/Most-anticipated big projects of young Bollywood actors: Ahaan Panday, Ishaan Khatter to Lakshya

The next generation of Bollywood is stepping up, and it's bringing range with it. Ahaan Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Lakshya and their contemporaries are lining up films that span pulse-pounding action, swoon-worthy romance and grand-scale storytelling, each one a chance to show what they're made of. With so much on the horizon, here are the projects audiences are waiting for the most.
On the work front, Sidhant Gupta has South debut Dragon and Ashutosh Gowariker's Lalkaara, where he will share the screen with Aamir Khan in a parallel lead role. He was last seen in the web series titled Teen Kauwe, with Bobby Deol, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Pavail Gulati. He played a spy framed as a traitor and hunted by his own agency.
Ishaan Khatter is set to return with The Royals Season 2, building on the momentum of the first season. He also will be seen in upcoming comedy film Jugaadu, directed by Palash Vaswani (of Gullak fame) and features an ensemble cast including Abhishek Banerjee, Tania, and Vaibhav Raj Gupta.
Lakshya has been steadily making his mark with diverse roles, and his upcoming project Lag Ja Gale has already caught attention. He is also set to star in an upcoming, yet-to-be-titled romance and psychological drama directed by Prosit Roy, scheduled to go on floors in December 2026 and target a 2027 release.
Ahaan Panday is set to headline an untitled romantic action drama directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. With the project bringing together romance and action, it will be interesting to see how Ahaan steps into this new space and makes his mark.
Vedang Raina is reportedly set to reunite with Imtiaz Ali for an upcoming project. He will feature alongside debutante Naomika Saran in this romantic film produced by Maddock Films. He has wrapped filming, and the movie is expected to release in early 2027.
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