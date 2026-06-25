/Most-awaited Indian action stars of 2026: Shah Rukh Khan in King, Alia Bhatt in Alpha to Yash in Toxic - Full list

Most-awaited Bollywood action stars of 2026: The year 2026 is looking like a huge year for action movies in India. Big stars from different film industries ( Bollywood and regional) are gearing up for high-energy projects — everything from spy thrillers to gritty crime stories. The names creating the most buzz are Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Adivi Sesh, Ali Fazal, and Yash, and each one is leading a project that fans are already excited about.