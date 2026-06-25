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  • /Most-awaited Indian action stars of 2026: Shah Rukh Khan in King, Alia Bhatt in Alpha to Yash in Toxic - Full list

Most-awaited Indian action stars of 2026: Shah Rukh Khan in King, Alia Bhatt in Alpha to Yash in Toxic - Full list

Most-awaited Bollywood action stars of 2026: Here's taking a look at the highly-anticipated action blockbusters set to open in theaters for the back half of the year.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 11:18 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 11:18 AM IST
Most-awaited Indian action stars of 2026: Shah Rukh Khan in King, Alia Bhatt in Alpha to Yash in Toxic - Full list
Image Credit: Movie StillsSource: Bureau

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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