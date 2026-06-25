/Most-awaited Indian action stars of 2026: Shah Rukh Khan in King, Alia Bhatt in Alpha to Yash in Toxic - Full list

Most-awaited Bollywood action stars of 2026: The year 2026 is looking like a huge year for action movies in India. Big stars from different film industries ( Bollywood and regional) are gearing up for high-energy projects — everything from spy thrillers to gritty crime stories. The names creating the most buzz are Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Adivi Sesh, Ali Fazal, and Yash, and each one is leading a project that fans are already excited about.
Shah Rukh Khan returns with King, one of the most anticipated films of 2026. The superstar's larger-than-life screen presence and the film's intriguing premise have made it a hot topic among moviegoers. He will be seen performing some high-end action stunts in the movie, as per reports.
Alia Bhatt is set to break new ground in the action genre with Alpha. As part of a major spy universe, the film promises intense action sequences. The film follows an assassin who seeks to take down her stepfather's illicit soldier program, only to come in conflict with another assassin.
Known for his gripping thrillers and realistic action, Adivi Sesh returns with Goodachari 2 aka G2, the sequel to the acclaimed espionage thriller Goodachari. Fans are eager to see him reprise his role in what is expected to be a bigger and more ambitious spy adventure.
Ali Fazal brings back the beloved character of Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur. Following the massive success of the streaming franchise, the film adaptation is expected to raise the stakes with intense action, drama, and the trademark violence that made the series a cultural phenomenon.
After the historic success of the KGF franchise, Yash returns with Toxic, a film that has already become one of the most talked-about projects in Indian cinema. The period gangster film directed by Geetu MohandasIt stars Yash in a dual role, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.
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