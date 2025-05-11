Mother’s Day 2025: Bollywood Stars Share Heartfelt Tributes And Rare Family Moments Honouring Their Mothers

Mumbai: On the occasion of Mother's Day, celebrities from the film fraternity turned to social media to honour the women who shaped their lives.

Emotional tributes, rare family photos, and touching captions filled the Instagram timelines of both fans and celebrities, reminding everyone of the irreplaceable role of mothers.

Superstar Allu Arjun shared a heartfelt post featuring a candid photo with his mother.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers out there," he wrote, adding the hashtag #MothersDay.

In another story, he honoured his wife Sneha Reddy, the mother of their two children, by sharing a warm photo of Sneha with both her mother and mother-in-law in a touching multi-generational tribute.

Sunny Deol shared a montage of nostalgic pictures with his mother, Prakash Kaur, describing her as the woman who gave him everything without ever asking for anything in return.

His post read, "Your love is my greatest gift. Happy Mother's Day, Mom." The reel struck a chord with fans, reflecting the bond between the actor and his mother, who was the first wife of veteran actor Dharmendra.

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor chose to celebrate the women of the next generation. She shared a photo from her son Ranbir Kapoor's wedding album, featuring her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt, and captioned it, "Happy Mother's Day my loves."

Jackie Shroff, in his signature emotional style, posted a video collage that included rare childhood photos with his mother and images of his wife Ayesha Shroff with their children.

He captioned the video simply as, "Maa #MothersDay," allowing the visuals to speak volumes.

Anil Kapoor, who recently lost his mother Nirmal Kapoor, shared a heartfelt tribute to her memory.

Posting a collage of cherished family moments, he wrote, "Happy Mother's Day."

Nirmal Kapoor passed away on May 2 at the age of 90, at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Actress Madhuri Dixit, herself a mother of two sons, celebrated the day by posting a series of throwback pictures with her children and family.

She wrote, "Mothers hold their children's hands for a while but their hearts forever," capturing the timeless nature of a mother's love.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher wrote a cheerful post about his mother, Dulari. Sharing her photo, he wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to all of you! Wishing #MothersDay to ALL! #DulariRocks".

Other celebrities from the B'town, including Karan Johar, Soha Ali Khan also posted heartfelt Mother's Day tributes and messages on their social media.