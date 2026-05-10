Mother’s Day 2026: From Shilpa Shetty to Alia Bhatt, fittest Bollywood moms inspiring healthy lifestyles

Bollywood’s leading ladies are not only making waves on the big screen with their performances, but are also inspiring many after stepping into motherhood. From yoga to Pilates and strength training, several actresses continue to maintain disciplined fitness routines, motivating mothers across the country to prioritise health and wellness. On Mother’s Day 2026, here’s a look at some of the fittest moms in Bollywood.

Shilpa Shetty

When it comes to fitness in Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty’s name is impossible to miss. The actress has consistently promoted yoga and healthy living over the years. From performing yoga asanas to sharing workout routines and wellness tips on social media, Shilpa continues to inspire fitness enthusiasts and mothers alike with her disciplined lifestyle.

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Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is known for being one of the fittest celebrities in the industry. Her fitness regime combines yoga, strength training, HIIT workouts, and consistent morning exercise routines. The actress often shares glimpses of her intense workout sessions, motivating many to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Dia Mirza

Actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza strongly believes that fitness is as much about mental well-being as it is about physical health. The Bollywood mom regularly practices yoga and promotes mindful living and healthy lifestyle habits to maintain balance and stay fit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan follows a fitness routine that blends Pilates, yoga, and walking, along with wholesome Indian meals. After motherhood, the actress reportedly lost over 32 kilos through consistent effort and healthy habits. Bebo also frequently gives fans a glimpse into her workout sessions and wellness journey.

Alia Bhatt

After embracing motherhood in 2022, Alia Bhatt focused on a gradual and balanced fitness journey. The actress began with short walks and breathing exercises before steadily incorporating yoga and Pilates into her routine. Along with clean eating and a stress-free mindset, Alia’s approach to fitness has inspired many new mothers.

Also Read: Mother’s Day 2026: From Panchayat to Gullak, What to watch on Prime Video, Netflix & other OTT platforms

Mother’s Day 2026

Mother’s Day 2026 falls on Sunday, May 10.

In India, as well as countries like the United States, Canada, and Australia, Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. Since it is not fixed to a particular calendar date, the occasion falls on a different date annually.

The key theme associated with Mother’s Day 2026 is “The Great Unburdening,” highlighting emotional support, appreciation, gratitude, and recognising the countless responsibilities mothers handle every day.

To the mothers in Bollywood who continue to inspire countless women through fitness, discipline, and balance — Happy Mother’s Day!