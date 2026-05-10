Mother’s Day 2026: Isha Koppikar says real parenting is raising children with strength, independence and self-respect

New Delhi: There are Mother's Day messages, and then there are the ones that make you stop, reflect and actually put that thought into actions. But actress Isha Koppikar chose to use the occasion to spark a deeper conversation about parenting, independence and the way children are raised in society. The actress, who is also a proud mother to daughter Rianna, shared what true independence actually means and why parents need to rethink the messages they pass on to their children from a young age.

What started as a simple conversation between mother and daughter soon turned into a much larger thought for the actress. Isha revealed that her daughter recently came up to her and asked what she wanted for her in life. While her answer sounded simple on the surface, it carried a far more meaningful message underneath.

Recalling the moment, Isha shared, “Today, on Mother’s Day, my daughter came to me and asked, ‘Mom, what do you want for me?’ I smiled and told her, ‘I just want you to achieve your dreams on your own and become a strong individual.’ But her question also made me think deeply.”

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The actress said the interaction made her reflect on whether parents are genuinely preparing their children to become independent individuals or unknowingly teaching them to depend on someone else in the future. According to Isha, this contradiction exists in the way society raises both boys and girls.

She explained, “As parents, we constantly tell our children to be independent and capable. But are we truly raising them to be independent, or are we somewhere still preparing them to eventually depend on someone else? And this applies equally to both boys and girls. We teach our children to stand on their own feet, yet at the same time, we grow up telling them that one day a prince or princess will come into their life and take care of them. Somewhere, that can become a confusing message for them.”

Isha further opened up about what independence personally means to her as a mother. She said her greatest happiness would come from seeing her daughter fulfil her dreams through her own efforts, make her own decisions and confidently take responsibility for her life.

The actress stressed that true independence is much more than financial success or having a career. According to her, emotional maturity and self-responsibility are equally important. She added that marriage should never feel like a “rescue plan” or an arrangement where one person is expected to take responsibility for another.

“As a mother myself, my greatest happiness will be seeing my daughter achieve her dreams through her own efforts, make her own decisions, and live life with maturity and confidence. Because independence is not just about earning money or having a job. True independence is when a person does not get married looking for someone to take care of them, but chooses marriage when they are capable of taking responsibility for themselves,” she said.

The actress also pointed out that these values should not only be taught to daughters but to sons as well. She believes children should grow up understanding responsibility, emotional strength and accountability rather than dependency.

“And I believe this lesson is equally important for sons as well. We should raise our sons and daughters to understand responsibility, not dependency. Marriage should never feel like a rescue plan or a project handed over to someone else. It should happen when two individuals are emotionally and personally responsible for their own lives,” Isha added.

Known for openly speaking about important and often uncomfortable subjects, Isha once again chose to move beyond conventional Mother’s Day messaging and focus on a conversation that many parents silently struggle with. Instead of limiting the discussion to daughters alone, she expanded it to include sons too, highlighting how conditioning exists on both sides.

Concluding her thoughts, the actress said children should be raised to build meaningful lives of their own and not grow up believing survival depends on another person. She emphasised that real parenting lies in teaching children how to think independently, make responsible choices and live life with self-respect.

“Our children are not growing up to depend on someone else for survival. They are growing up to build meaningful lives of their own. Maybe real parenting is about teaching them how to think independently, take responsibility for their choices, and live life with strength and self-respect. And perhaps marriage should happen for companionship, love, and partnership and not for security. Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers, and to all fathers who are equally shaping the lives of their children with love and values,” she concluded.