Mother’s Day 2026: Rajeev Khandelwal, Aditya Narayan and others share heartfelt messages for mothers

New Delhi: As Mother’s Day approaches, television’s beloved stars have come together to celebrate the unconditional love, sacrifices, and emotional strength of mothers through heartfelt messages. Personalities from Tum Ho Naa, Indian Idol, and Vashikaranam – Kis Par Rakhein Vishwas reflected on the irreplaceable role mothers play in shaping lives, values, and relationships.

Celebrities reflect on mothers’ sacrifices and emotional strength

Tum Ho Naa host Rajeev Khandelwal shared, “Through Tum Ho Naa, I’m meeting so many incredible mothers from different walks of life, and what truly stands out is how selflessly they hold their families together while balancing countless responsibilities every day. Listening to their stories and experiences has been genuinely emotional and inspiring for me. My own mother has always been my biggest source of strength throughout my journey. She never needed to say much; her constant presence and belief in me always gave me confidence. Mother’s Day, for me, is about expressing gratitude to every mother who is the strength of her family and stands by her loved ones through every phase of life.”



Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan said, “I think mothers are truly our first teachers, biggest supporters, and strongest emotional anchors. Every child grows up feeling protected because of their mother’s presence and sacrifices, even if we don’t realise it immediately. On Indian Idol, we witness so many emotional stories where contestants perform not just for themselves, but also to fulfil their parents’ dreams, especially their mothers’. Those moments always touch the heart because they feel so real and relatable. Mother’s Day is the perfect occasion to express gratitude and remind our mothers how deeply valued and loved they truly are.”



Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani shared, “I feel a mother’s encouragement is often where every dream truly begins. Even in music, some of our most emotional memories are connected to our mothers, whether it’s them singing to us, listening to songs with them, or being inspired by their belief in us before anyone else does. On Indian Idol, we constantly witness contestants stepping onto the stage with their parents’ belief behind them as their emotional strength, and those moments become incredibly heartfelt and special. Mother’s Day is a beautiful reminder to celebrate that selfless love, sacrifice, and silent support that shape our lives in the most meaningful way.”



Vashikaranam actress Snehlata Vasaikar shared, “I feel a mother’s love is one of the purest and strongest emotions anyone can experience. No matter how strict or protective a mother may seem, everything she does ultimately comes from a place of care and love for her family. A mother’s instinct is always to protect her child and stand by them through every situation. In Vashikaranam as well, despite the intensity and complexities in Suman’s journey, her unconditional love and concern for Gauri continue to come through time and again. That bond brings out a softer and more emotional side to Suman. Mother’s Day is about appreciating all those silent sacrifices and unconditional support that mothers give every single day.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Mother’s Day 2026: From Panchayat to Gullak, What to watch on Prime Video, Netflix & other OTT platforms



Vashikaranam actress Amruta Dhongade added, “For me, mothers are truly the strongest people emotionally because they handle everything with so much patience, love, and care. No matter how busy or difficult life becomes, they always make sure their family feels protected and supported. In Vashikaranam, my character Surekha does not have her mother around in her life, and somewhere that makes you realise even more how important a mother’s presence truly is. Their love, guidance, and emotional support shape us in so many ways that we often understand only later in life. Mother’s Day is such a beautiful occasion to celebrate those silent sacrifices and unconditional love that mothers give without expecting anything back.”



Vashikaranam actor Manoj Kolhatkar said, “I genuinely believe mothers are the foundation of every home. Their strength may not always be loud, but it reflects in the way they handle responsibilities, emotions, and relationships so effortlessly. Growing up, we often don’t realise how much they do for us until we become more mature ourselves. I think a mother’s guidance and blessings stay with us throughout life, no matter where we go. Even through the stories and relationships shown in Vashikaranam, audiences will somewhere connect with those family emotions very deeply. Mother’s Day is about celebrating that selfless and unconditional love.”



Vashikaranam actor Milind Dastane shared, “A mother is the emotional strength of every family, and I think that bond is something people connect with very deeply. In Vashikaranam as well, my character deeply cares for and looks after his mother, which somewhere reflects how important that relationship is in real life too. No matter how old we grow, there is always a sense of comfort and security that comes from a mother’s presence. I feel mothers silently sacrifice so many things for their children and family without ever expecting anything in return. Mother’s Day is the perfect reminder to pause, appreciate, and express gratitude for all the love, care, and strength they bring into our lives every single day.”



Together, these heartfelt reflections celebrate the strength, warmth, and unconditional love that mothers bring into every life, making Mother’s Day a moment of gratitude, remembrance, and appreciation.