Mother’s Day 2026: Who is Kartik Aaryan’s mother, Dr Mala Tiwari? Inside their heartfelt bond and her brave cancer battle

Mother’s Day is being celebrated today, Sunday, May 10, 2026, a day dedicated to mothers and maternal figures whose love, sacrifices, strength, and constant support shape lives in countless ways. Observed every year on the second Sunday of May, the occasion is also a reminder to acknowledge all those silent efforts that often stay unnoticed behind someone’s success.

And when it comes to Bollywood, few mother-son relationships are admired as much as the one shared by Kartik Aaryan and his mother, Dr Mala Tiwari.

A qualified doctor by profession, Dr Mala Tiwari stepped back from her own routine and priorities at different phases of life so her son could pursue his dream of becoming an actor without hesitation. Long before the fame and blockbuster success, she was among Kartik’s biggest pillars of support.

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When Kartik’s Mother Couldn’t Get Tickets to ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

After the huge box office success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik shared a funny video on social media that instantly grabbed attention online.

The clip showed his mother struggling to arrange movie tickets because theatres were completely packed and shows had sold out. Fans loved the irony of the situation, the star’s own mother finding it difficult to get tickets for her son’s film.

Dr Mala Tiwari Steals the Show on Kapil Sharma’s Couch

Kartik and his mother’s appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show turned into an instant fan-favourite moment.



Dr Mala Tiwari completely stole the spotlight with her effortless humour and candid stories about her son. During the episode, she jokingly called Kartik “ziddi” and teased him about spending too much money, leaving both the audience and the actor laughing.



Their easy chemistry and natural warmth became one of the highlights of the episode.

Kartik Once Opened Up About His Mother’s Cancer Battle

In one of his most emotional moments publicly, Kartik Aaryan spoke about his mother Dr Mala Tiwari’s battle with cancer.



The actor had described it as one of the most difficult phases for the family. Through the entire journey, Kartik stood firmly by her side, and the experience only strengthened their bond further.

Later, while sharing his feelings online, he referred to his mother as his “superhero,” crediting her courage, resilience, and strength for inspiring him deeply — not just as an actor, but as a person and son.

The Sweet Wallpaper Post

Kartik once gave fans a glimpse of his phone wallpaper on Instagram, and it quickly became a talking point online.

The wallpaper featured a heartwarming picture with his mother. Sharing it, the actor called her his “forever cover,” a simple caption that said everything without trying too hard.

For fans, the post perfectly reflected Kartik’s grounded side. No matter how massive the stardom gets, his mother continues to remain closest to his heart — and even his phone screen.

The ‘Dahi Shakkar’ Ritual Before Important Days

There’s also a long-standing tradition that the two continue to follow.

Before important occasions, Dr Mala Tiwari feeds Kartik “dahi shakkar,” a gesture associated with blessings and good luck in many Indian households. Over the years, Kartik has shared several glimpses of these moments on social media.

His nostalgic childhood pictures with his mother have also often resonated with fans, reminding many of simpler times, family warmth, and humble beginnings.