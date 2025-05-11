On Mother’s Day, actress Ankita Lokhande took to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to the two women who have been her pillars of strength—her mother and mother-in-law. On Sunday, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a beautiful video montage that compiles Ankita’s precious moments spent with both, celebrating their unwavering love and support. In her post, she reflected on the unique bond she shares with each of them, saying one mother gave her life, and the other gave her strength.

In the emotional video, Ankita honored the incredible women who have shaped her life. For the caption, Lokhande wrote, “They say you only get one mother, but life gave me two One gave me life, the other gave me strength. Their love and prayers guide me every day. And I cannot be more blessed and grateful to have them #HappyMothersDay #MomsLove #ThanksMom #MothersDay.”

Ankita's husband, Vikas Jain, also shared two photos—one with his mother and the other with his mother-in-law—honoring both the women who have shaped his life. Sharing the images, he wrote, “They never asked for credit. Never needed the spotlight. But everything I am… begins with them Two women, two worlds - and yet, both feel like home. Aaj unka din hai, lekin unki duaon se har din mera hota hai.”

Celebrities from both Bollywood and television have flooded social media with heartfelt tributes to their mothers on Mother’s Day. Stars like Sunny Deol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Boney Kapoor, among many others, shared emotional posts, photos, and videos celebrating the women who have been their guiding lights, showcasing love, gratitude, and admiration for their mothers.

TV celebrities such as Juhi Parmar and Shubhangi Atre also joined in, posting a heartfelt note dedicated to their mothers. The ‘Kumkum’ actress posted a heartwarming video featuring her mother and daughter, capturing the beautiful generational bond of love and strength in her family.

She captioned it, “Mother’s Day - it may be one special day in celebration but truly it’s a bond beyond words every single day..For me, my mother being with me in this journey makes this journey so much easier amd more beautiful as she’s my guidance and greatest support. And today we celebrate this bond, the one I share with my mom, and the one Samiarra shares with me as well as her nani! Three generations bound with love and only love Here’s wishing a very Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful mothers.”