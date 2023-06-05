Mouni Roy And Disha Patani Turn Heads In Sexy Short Dresses At 'Naagin' Actress' Restaurant Launch

New Delhi: Days after winning an IIFA award for her role in 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva', Mouni Roy, together with her entrepreneur husband Suraj Nambiar, opened the doors of her newly minted restaurant 'Badmaash' to spend the evening with industry friends. The actress looked stunning in a little black dress as she posed with her BFF Disha Patani who too looked like a snac in a short blue dress.

Last night, Mouni posed for the paps with Disha and both looked sizzling, Disha opted for a little blue dress with a deep neck, and Mouni on the other side went with a backless LBD with a high slit. Actresses are the new BFFs in Bollywood and are often seen hyping each other up on Instagram.

Disha's dress was super sexy as the actress flaunted her perfect figure and slayed with a deep neck showcasing her cleavage. Mouni on the other hand looked hot in a backless black dress with a slit on the side. Both the actresses went for basic makeup and kept their locks open. Disha shared a glimpse from the night and loved the 'Vibe at Badmaash.' Fans have flooded the comment section of pap accounts with heart-eye and fire emojis.

Mouni was joined by many of her friends from the industry at Badmaash last night including Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundra, Remo D'Souza and others.

'Badmaash' is a new multi-outlet restaurant chain owned by the Bengaluru entrepreneur, Dawn Thomas. Mouni is the co-owner of the Mumbai restaurant located in Andheri. Its food offering is described as Progressive Indian Cuisine and its wildlife-inspired decor and prices look definitely upscale. From exotic takes on street food, such as Parsley and Kaffir Lime Kanda Bhajiya, Togarashi and Jalapeno Sabudana Vada, and Bird's Eye Chill and Crispy Avocado Bhel, to cocktails with imaginative names, notably 'Pushpa 3 The Cocktail', 'Sharmile Nakhare', 'Genda Phool', 'Rolex Ka Maal', and of course, 'Mounilicious', a concoction of gin and elderflower juice with a whiff of curry leaf flavour.

According to IANS, among all the dishes on the menu, Mouni's favourite is the southern-style mushrooms stir-fried with milagu (black pepper) and served with crisps made with shimeji (a mushroom variety that has become very popular). The less adventurous could choose between Awadhi and Lakhnavi biryani, but the menu is stacked with Progressive Indian surprises.

On the work front, Mouni will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' along with actors Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari. Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

On the other hand, Disha will next be seen in 'Yodha' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. She also has 'Project K' with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and an untitled Siva film in her pipeline.