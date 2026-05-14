Mouni Roy confirms separation from Suraj Nambiar after four years of marriage: ‘Attempts made to sensationalize our private lives’

New Delhi: Following days of speculation, actor Mouni Roy and businessman Suraj Nambiar have confirmed their separation.

On Thursday, the couple released a joint statement confirming that they have decided to part ways after four years of marriage.

Mouni and Suraj turned off the comments section after sharing the note through a joint post on Instagram. In the caption, they wrote, “Humbly requesting everyone to give us privacy and dignity and not give out any false stories about me or Suraj. Expecting all of you to give us privacy in these hard times. Humble request to all the media houses to please stop. Love, Suraj & Mouni.”

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In their note, the couple confirmed that they are getting divorced. “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably,” they wrote.

They further slammed attempts to sensationalise their marriage, stating, “Attempts have been made to sensationalize our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship. After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding.”

The note concluded with the couple asking for privacy during the difficult phase. “At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time. Mouni & Suraj.”