Mouni Roy Hits Miami Beach In Printed Bikini Set, Flaunts Her Svelte Figure Looking Super Sexy - Pics

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy took a leaf out from her US Entertainers Tour headlined by Akshay Kumar and shared with her fans a few glimpses of how much fun she is having at the Miami beach. The gorgeous star teased her bikini photos from the beaches looking absolutely fit and fabulous rocking those washboard abs.

Mouni Roy wore an abstract printed bikini set and looked stylish in shades. Earlier in the day, she dropped pictures with her new BFF Disha Patani. Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are part of Akshay Kumar's Entertainers Tour to the US along with Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Stebin Ben, and Zara Khan.

The team performed live in various cities in the US. One of its shows in America's New Jersey was reportedly cancelled after low ticket sales, promoters revealed in a statement, as per ANI.

Several videos and pictures Akshay's Entertainers Tour have been shared on social media platforms. Earlier, Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi's sensational dance on Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise literally broke the internet.

Mouni took her giant leap from television to Bollywood and was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She played Junoon - the negative force in the movie which earned her rave reviews for her performance. All eyes are set on Mouni's next big move.