close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is flawless beauty in latest monochrome picture — Take a look

Mouni looks smouldering hot in a bright top and jeans as she posed for the camera.

Mouni Roy is flawless beauty in latest monochrome picture — Take a look
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After ruling the showbiz industry for over a decade, Mouni Roy made a big Bollywood debut opposite actor Akshay Kumar in sports drama 'Gold' last year. And since then, there has been no looking back for the actress. 

Mouni has her kitty full of films and currently, she is shooting for Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi fantasy drama 'Brahmastra'. 

Blessed with amazing dance skill and good looks, Mouni love to share her pictures on social media. Her pictures and videos often break the internet, leaving netizens in a tizzy.

In her latest monochrome picture she shared on Instagram, Mouni looks smouldering hot in a bright top and jeans as she poses for the camera. "Remember? @sashajairam," she captioned the photo. 

Take a look at her picture below: 

On the professional front, Mouni will next be seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao. Recently, reports were there that she walked out of 'Bole Chudiyan' starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She has also been rumoured to be doing an item number in Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3'. However, there has been no confirmation to it so far. 

Tags:
Mouni RoyBollywoodAkshay KumarbrahmastraAmitabh Bachchan
Next
Story

International Yoga Day 2019: Bipasha Basu, Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher and others perform asanas for holistic living

Must Watch

PT38M41S

Watch Debate: Will Parliament impose ban on 'Triple Talaq'?