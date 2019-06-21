Mouni Roy is flawless beauty in latest monochrome picture — Take a look

New Delhi: After ruling the showbiz industry for over a decade, Mouni Roy made a big Bollywood debut opposite actor Akshay Kumar in sports drama 'Gold' last year. And since then, there has been no looking back for the actress.

Mouni has her kitty full of films and currently, she is shooting for Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi fantasy drama 'Brahmastra'.

Blessed with amazing dance skill and good looks, Mouni love to share her pictures on social media. Her pictures and videos often break the internet, leaving netizens in a tizzy.

In her latest monochrome picture she shared on Instagram, Mouni looks smouldering hot in a bright top and jeans as she poses for the camera. "Remember? @sashajairam," she captioned the photo.

Take a look at her picture below:

On the professional front, Mouni will next be seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao. Recently, reports were there that she walked out of 'Bole Chudiyan' starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She has also been rumoured to be doing an item number in Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3'. However, there has been no confirmation to it so far.