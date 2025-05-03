Mouni Roy Joins Varun Dhawan And Mrunal Thakur In 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'

New Delhi: Mouni Roy is all set to star in Veteran director David Dhawan's comic universe. The actress, known for her dynamic performances and magnetic screen presence, has joined the ensemble cast of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The films also stars Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur.

The actress recently flew out to Glasgow, Scotland to join the rest of a team for a month-long schedule, and has been frequently updated her legion of followers on her serene work trip.

Mouni took to Instagram and shared a pictures with Mrunal Thakur and Varun Dhawan and she captioned the story, "So glad to be on set with my beauty Mrunal Thakur and the dapper Varun Dhawan"

Take A Look At The Post:

Produced by Ramesh Taurani under the TIPS banner, the film that marks the reunion of Varun and his father, David Dhawan.

The film also stars Chunkey Panday, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar in crucial roles.

On work front, Mouni who is currently basking in high praise for her role as Mohabbat in her latest release The Bhootnii, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will see Mouni in a never-seen-before avatar. While Mouni wraps up the shoot for HJTIHH, she also has Salahkaar in her kitty with Khuda Hafiz director Faruk Kabir, lined up for a 2025 release.