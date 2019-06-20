close

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy looks bewitching in her latest monochrome look—See pics

Her hair game is on fleek, and we can't agree more!

New Delhi: The 'Naagin' of small screens Mouni Roy has successfully moved from television to movies. The actress made her sensational debut in Reema Kagti's 'Gold' co-starring Akshay Kumar last year. Ever since her maiden venture, the actress has been loaded with interesting projects in her kitty.

Mouni is also quite a famous celebrity on Instagram. Her pictures and videos often break the internet, leaving netizens in a tizzy. In her latest clicks, the stunner is seen donning a monochrome look with major emphasis on her tresses.

Hair flails !

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

On the professional front, the bong beauty will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra' where she is set to entice the audience in a negative role. This is the very first time that the Bong beauty will essay a grey shade character.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles with megastar Amitabh Bachchan playing a pivotal part. The movie is slated to hit the screens in 2020.

She has several projects in her kitty and was last seen in John Abraham starrer 'RAW'—Romeo Akbar Walter.

 

 

