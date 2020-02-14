हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy oozes oomph in stylish beachwear at the picturesque Maldives - In pics

Mouni Roy was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao. 

Mouni Roy oozes oomph in stylish beachwear at the picturesque Maldives - In pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Mouni Roy is quite a sensation on social media. She is adored by fans for her acting chops and impressive dancing skills as well. The gorgeous 'Naagin' of telly world ventured into movies with Akshay Kumar's 'Gold'. The film did well and Mouni was appreciated for her part. 

She is glamourous and her fans love to check out her refreshing posts on Instagram. She is currently chilling at the very picturesque Maldives. The blue-green waters and the white sand beaches, everything about the place is worth a click. 

And to top it all, we have Mouni Roy oozing oomph in her vibrant monokinis and swimwear. Check out her breathtaking pictures and start planning to your own vacay soon. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

HAPPY LOVE DAY !

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Being the prop! Style my @anusoru thaankooo @heritanceaarah @globalspa_mag @mediaraindrop

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Mouni was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao. 

'Brahmastra' happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. The film will hit the screens next year. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. 

 

Mouni RoyMouni Roy picsMouni Roy InstagramMouni Roy photos
